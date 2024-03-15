Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE QSR traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 377,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,624. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

