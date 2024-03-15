ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
