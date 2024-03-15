Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

