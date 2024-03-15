Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $423,150.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.73. 17,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

