Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ITT by 12.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 140.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $7,359,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ITT by 26.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 108,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,794. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

