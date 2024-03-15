Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 469 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after buying an additional 139,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.03. The company had a trading volume of 315,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.60 and a 200 day moving average of $438.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $289.14 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

