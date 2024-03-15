Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 57,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 111,250 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTES traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 565,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.55. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

