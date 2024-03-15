Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $173,000 in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,123,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 71,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $495.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

UTI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.