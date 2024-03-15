Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LHX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.99. 206,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

