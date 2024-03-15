Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.7 %

ZBH stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.89. 193,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.