Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 157,177 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 5,610,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,241,195. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.