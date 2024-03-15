Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $280.00 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

