Rodney Clemente Sells 825 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $12,358.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Rodney Clemente sold 975 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $14,517.75.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $13,205.30.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,787 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on ERII

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.