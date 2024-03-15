Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.04

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2271706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth about $385,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.