Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.26. The stock had a trading volume of 237,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.34 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

