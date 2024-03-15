Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.17. 1,575,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.