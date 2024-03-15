Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 950

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($13.13) to GBX 950 ($12.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.06).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

LON:TPK opened at GBX 701 ($8.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 783.04. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 984 ($12.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,647.06%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

