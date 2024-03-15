Royal Bank of Canada Trims Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Target Price to C$5.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

CFW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE:CFW traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a market cap of C$327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. 44.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

