Royal Bank of Canada Trims Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Target Price to C$5.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.
CFW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 3.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. 44.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calfrac Well Services
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.