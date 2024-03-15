Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

