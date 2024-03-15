RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 189,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. 126,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,138. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

