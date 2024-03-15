RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 48,654 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 269,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,725. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.