RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,961. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.09 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.