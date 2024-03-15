RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 402,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,951. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

