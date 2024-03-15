RVW Wealth LLC Has $31.78 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 3.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.22. 335,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,990. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

