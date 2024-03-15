RVW Wealth LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IBMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 23,895 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

