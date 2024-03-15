RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 11,508 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 471.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 100,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.