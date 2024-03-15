RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTI stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.54. 2,213,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.80 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The company has a market cap of $357.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

