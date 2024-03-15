RVW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBDQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 261,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,982. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.