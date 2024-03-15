RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,145 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 1,178,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,687. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

