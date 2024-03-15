RVW Wealth LLC Sells 274 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.94. 11,688,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,797,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

