RVW Wealth LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP remained flat at $23.70 during trading hours on Friday. 125,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

