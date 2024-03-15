RVW Wealth LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $97.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

