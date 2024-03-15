Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Trading Down 3.1%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.91 and last traded at $61.19. 149,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 556,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

