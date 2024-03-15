SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.