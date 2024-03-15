SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SBFG stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.68.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.