Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,101,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 385,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,925 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,119. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

