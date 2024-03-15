Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Raised by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 419,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,399. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

