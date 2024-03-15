Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Raised by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 419,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,399. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

