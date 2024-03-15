Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. 538,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,165. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

