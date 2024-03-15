Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 718,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 617,637 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.67.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

