SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Head to Head Comparison

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and SeaStar Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $590,000.00 0.75 -$18.60 million ($35.91) -0.02 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

Motus GI has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Motus GI and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4,411.72%. SeaStar Medical has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 509.76%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,776.10% -3,413.36% -96.95% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93%

Summary

Motus GI beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

