Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.60

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 106967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

SES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

