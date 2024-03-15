Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down to $22.44

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $21.86. Semtech shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 138,471 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Semtech by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Semtech by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 203,182 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

