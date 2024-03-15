SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.07

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 26453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

