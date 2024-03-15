Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 93,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 128,045 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $17.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $877.71 million, a P/E ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

