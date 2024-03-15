Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 1.00. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.70).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

