Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWEFree Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 1.00. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.70).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

(Get Free Report)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.