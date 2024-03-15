Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Declines By 16.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Auddia Price Performance
AUUDW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 51,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Auddia
