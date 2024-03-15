Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Declines By 16.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Auddia Price Performance

AUUDW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 51,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get Auddia alerts:

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.