Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Declines By 37.1%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the February 14th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BDRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 52,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,510. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $130.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

(Get Free Report)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.