Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Decreases By 62.8%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 14th total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics
Bionomics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
