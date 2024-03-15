Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 39.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 14th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

