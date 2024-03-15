Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Drops By 50.2%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the February 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 12.9 %

BuzzFeed stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,667. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

