Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Decreases By 23.8%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 41,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $82.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

